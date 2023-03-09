A local court in Quetta on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), media reports saaid.

The judicial magistrate issued the arrest warrant and directed the authorities to present the former Prime Minister in court, Geo News reported.

An FIR was registered at a police station in Quetta against Khan for the comments he made against state institutions and their officers during a speech on Sunday.

Complainant Abdul Khalil Kakar had registered the complaint at the Bijli Road police station against the PTI chief.

Kakar had alleged that the PTI chief’s statement was an attempt to destroy public peace and order.

In a speech on Sunday, the PTI chief had come down hard on the “state institutions” after a team of Islamabad police had arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The deposed Prime Minister  who was ousted from power in April last year  vented his rage while addressing party workers and supporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore who participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement), Geo News reported.

In his fiery speech, the PTI Chairman said that he had neither kneeled before any institution or person, nor would let the nation do so.

Khan said it does not matter if the government places his name on the exit control list (ECL), as he has no intention of leaving the country, Geo News reported.

Berating the former Army chief, Khan alleged that Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa imposed a group of criminals on the country through a conspiracy.

The deposed premier also said that he was being dragged into the courts in fake cases.

