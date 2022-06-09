INDIA

Pak drone repulsed by BSF in Jammu’s Arnia sector

NewsWire
0
0

A suspected drone movement was detected and effectively repulsed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Arnia sector of Jammu’s RS Pura sub-division, officials said on Thursday.

“Today at nearly 4:15 a.m. a blinking light suspected to be a drone observed in Arnia area. Alert BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back. Height about 300 metres,” BSF said.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu by terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

On May 7 and 14, drones from Pakistani side coming towards India were fired at and repulsed by the BSF.

20220609-071003

