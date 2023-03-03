SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak Finance Minister blames Imran Khan’s govt for crisis

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Finance Minister and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for propagating “fake news” about the country’s possible default, local media reported.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Dar, who was sworn in as the finance czar in September last year, blamed the previous PTI government for pushing the nation of 220 million people to the brink of default; claiming that it was the coalition government that saved the country by prioritising the state over their politics, The News reported.

He recalled that when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ousted Khan through a no-confidence motion in April, the coalition government’s leaders had decided to keep aside all political interests in the state’s interest, The News reported.

“My presser today will be a reality check for Imran Khan,” Dar said angrily as the PTI leaders have been calling him out since the rupee plunged to a historic low of 285.09 a day earlier, while February’s inflation hit nearly a 50-year high of 31.5 per cent.

A day earlier, the deposed prime minister took to Twitter to censure the PDM-led government for “slaughtering” the rupee bringing back his “regime change conspiracy” narrative imposed on Pakistanis by former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News reported.

“Rupee slaughtered, lost over 62% or 110/$ in 11 months of PDM. This has increased public debt alone Rs 14.3 [trillion and] historic 75 [year] high inflation 31.5%,” Khan tweeted.

20230303-174404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lahore Gymkhana bars ‘maids and servants’ from its premises

    2nd Test: Pakistan pull off extraordinary draw against Australia

    Air India flight with 129 passengers from Kabul lands in Delhi

    High-ranking Pak Army officer abducted, shot dead by militants