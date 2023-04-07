SOUTH ASIA

Pak Finance Minister pulls out of IMF spring meetings citing political uncertainty

NewsWire
0
0

In a major development, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has cancelled his visit to the US where he was scheduled to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) management for the removal of bottlenecks in the way of the staff-level agreement regarding the revival of the stalled bailout package.

Highly placed sources told The Express Tribune that Dar would not attend the spring meetings of the World Bank-IMF that were taking place from April 10-16 in Washington.

Dar, who is also leader of the house in Senate, was scheduled to land in Washington on Sunday.

“I am not going due to the domestic state of affairs,” the Finance Minister told The Express Tribune on Thursday.

The deepening political uncertainty and developing judicial crisis were said to be the reasons behind the cancellation of the trip to Washington.

Dar had planned to address the financial and political worlds’ concerns regarding the continuity of the government, future economic plans and bridging the once again trust deficit with the multilateral lenders

The sources said that Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would also not go to the US due to the prevailing uncertain political conditions.

The Minister for Economic Affairs always represented Pakistan at the World Bank.

Sadiq was considered very close to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and also handled the political affairs of the allied parties.

20230407-111403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh pacer Shoriful ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests with wrist...

    ‘If Bajwa was super king, were you his servant?’, Maryam asks...

    Pakistani Ulema to visit Afghanistan to end cross-border hostility

    General Bajwa did to Pakistan no enemy could, says Imran