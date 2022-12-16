INDIA

Pak Foreign Minister has lost his mental balance: Haryana BJP chief

BJP’s Haryana BJP state President Om Prakash Dhankhar on Thursday condemned the “shameful remarks” made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Interacting with media persons, he said: “This thinking of Bilawal Bhutto proves that he has lost his mental balance. This is how Pakistan is venting its anger on Prime Minister Narendra Modi….”

Dhankhar said that Pakistan’s point of view is no longer important in the world as “the whole world knows how Pakistan nurtures terrorism”.

He said that Bhutto’s statement proves that Pakistan will never improve. “There is hunger in his country, but he is ignoring the protest of the people of his country by sarcasm on India. The day is not far when there will be an internal war in Pakistan. The people there are also continuously revolting. It is clearly known in the media reports of Pakistan that how the public is being crushed there. Pakistan should not forget Kargil war, surgical strike… Pakistan has had to suffer every time,” Dhankhar said.

“Bilawal Bhutto should get his mental condition treated, so that he can use his energy for the betterment of Pakistan and not in talking nonsense about India.”

