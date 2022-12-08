SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak forex reserves fall below $7 bn for first time since Jan 2019

NewsWire
0
0

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan plummeted to a critical level after falling 10.45 per cent to $6.7 billion, a four-year low, media reports said.

Data released by the central bank showed that the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $6,714.9 million as on December 2, down $784 million compared to $7,825.7 on November 25, The News reported.

The foreign exchange reserves have fallen below the $7 billion level for the first time since January 2019, the report said.

The current reserves stand at around $6.7 billion — almost equal to $6.6 billion on January 18, 2019.

The central bank attributed the decline to the payment of $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments.

The SBP mentioned that some of the debt repayments were offset by inflows, mainly $500 million received from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), The News reported.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country — including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP — stood at $12,581.7 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $5,866.8 million.

With the current foreign exchange reserves position, Pakistan has an import cover of less than one month.

20221208-222203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal reports highest daily Covid cases since June

    Ex-BCL leaders recount ‘violent politics’ of Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing

    Imran Khan says he still holds the trump card (Ld)

    US cuts another deal with Taliban as western diplomats queue up...