Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday censured the Supreme Court for providing “relief” to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan, media reports said.

“The SC is giving relief to a criminal, a terrorist, a gangster who leads armed groups,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, The Express Tribune reported.

The remarks came as the minister addressed a press conference in Islamabad minutes after the apex court ordered Khan to be produced in court within an hour on Thursday, as it heard the PTI’s plea challenging his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former premier was arrested on May 9 by the paramilitary force from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over allegations of having looted Rs 50 billion from the national treasury, along with a property tycoon, and getting the Al-Qadir University Trust registered on a 450-kanal land.

Hours after Khan’s arrest, the IHC had declared that his arrest from the court premises was carried out legally, while the PTI alleged political persecution.

A day later, an anti-graft court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) eight-day physical remand of Khan.

The government had also backed the arrest as legal, dismissing allegations of foul play.

At the presser, Marriyum told reporters, “Imran Khan arrested by the NAB for investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After the arrest, terrorists and armed groups attacked state and public properties,” The Express Tribune reported.

