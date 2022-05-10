SOUTH ASIA

Pak govt dismisses Punjab province’s Governor

The Pakistan government has dismissed Omer Sarfraz Cheema, the Governor of Punjab province, hours after President Arif Alvi rejected a summary to remove him from the post.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, Cheema has been removed in light of the advisory rendered by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reports Samaa TV.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi will act as the acting Governor until a new one takes oath.

After his dismissal, Cheema said he is taking advice from his lawyers and will announce a future course of action soon.

After the notification was issued, the Punjab government also removed Cheema’s security detail, Samaa TV reported.

A heavy contingent of police has been positioned around the Governor House and barricades have been placed at all entry points.

The police have been ordered to not allow Cheema to enter the building.

Earlier Monday, President Alvi turned down Sharif’s advisory for Cheema’s removal.

The President, while rejecting the advice, reasoned that there is no accusation of mismanagement against the Punjab Governor nor that he has been convicted by any court.

He has not done anything that’s against the constitution, President Alvi said, adding that a Governor cannot be removed without the approval of the President.

Under clause 3 of Article 101 of Pakistan’s Constitution, a Governor can continue until the President agrees to replace him.

