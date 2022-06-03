Key Pakistan government officials deliberated over going ahead with filing treason charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan over PTI’s May 25 ‘Azadi March’ during a special committee meeting of the cabinet, media reports said.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior, the cabinet’s special committee meeting was chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Geo News reported.

During the meeting, the interior minister, interior secretary and Islamabad IG briefed the participants on PTI’s ‘Azadi March’ held on May 25.

The participants deliberated over filing a case under the charges of sedition against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed, a statement read.

“However, the committee postponed the meeting to deliberate over the matter further till June 6 to present its final recommendations before the federal cabinet,” the statement read, Geo News reported.

During the meeting, Sanaullah urged the committee to recommend that the federal cabinet file a treason case against Imran Khan.

While briefing the committee, the interior minister said a plan was made to siege and invade the capital with an armed force on May 25.

“With planning, around 2,500 miscreants were already sent to Islamabad and they tried to capture D-Chowk before the arrival of Imran Khan,” he said.

Sanaullah further said that Imran Khan had violated the Supreme Court’s order and asked workers to reach D-chowk.

The interior minister told the committee that a group of armed people not only attacked the police, Rangers and FC personnel, but also set trees and a metro station on fire.

