Pak govt using agencies to crush opposition: Sharif

Lahore, Sep 20 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday accused the Imran Khan-led government of using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to crush the opposition.

Sharif was speaking after meeting his family members at Kot Lakhpat jail who went to the prison where he is lodged, the Express Tribune reported.

His statement comes a day after the NAB arrested PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in Islamabad.

Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif, son-in-law Mohammad Safdar and grandson Junaid Safdar met him and discussed the political situation in the country.

Sharif’s personal physician also carried out his medical checkup.

The former Prime Minister expressed his dismay and said that the NAB was hostage to the government and the institution was being used to crush political opponents.

PML-N workers reached Kot Lakhpat jail and showered rose petals on Sharif’s family members and raised slogans in favour of their leader.

Meanwhile, speaking to media representatives outside Parliament, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan quit politics. Ahsan said that politics was beyond Khan’s capabilities.

