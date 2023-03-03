SOUTH ASIA

Pak hikes policy rate by 300 basis points amid rising inflation

NewsWire
0
0

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to increase policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 per cent amid rising inflation.

The development came after the monetary policy committee of the SBP held a meeting on Thursday, which said that recent fiscal adjustments and exchange rate depreciation have led to a significant deterioration in the near-term inflation outlook and a further upward drift in inflation expectations, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The committee believes that this outlook warrants a strong policy response to anchor inflation expectations,” the SBP said in a statement.

“The committee expects inflation to rise further in the next few months as the impact of these adjustments unfolds before it begins to fall, albeit at a gradual pace,” the central bank added.

During the meeting, the monetary policy committee noted that reduction in current account deficit was important, but required concerted efforts to improve the external situation.

The committee also said that any significant fiscal slippage would undermine monetary policy effectiveness in the context of achieving price stability, the SBP said.

20230303-140405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rights body warns of Afghans at risk due to economic measures

    90 dead in Afghanistan in 24 hrs

    MasterChef favourite Kishwar Chowdhury dishes up best of both Bengals

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in Afghanistan