SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak: Hundreds rally in South Waziristan against recent wave of terrorism

NewsWire
0
0

Hundreds of people in Wana — the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district — took to the streets on Sunday against the recent wave of terrorism in the region, demanding civil administration fulfil its responsibilities to restore peace in the area, the media reported.

The huge gathering titled “peace march” was organised by Wana Siyasi Ittihad (WSI), Dawn reported.

Holding black flags, participants of the rally marched from the Wana Bazar and converged near the Javid Sultan camps.

The demonstration was also attended by members of the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties.

The protesters demanded a ban on armed groups in the district, tackling the rise of terrorism, getting rid of kidnappings for ransom, the release of parliamentarian Ali Wazir — who has been incarcerated for the past two years — and adequate security for the public, contractors and traders, Dawn reported.

Saeed Wazir, a member of the WSI, said that a contractor namely Tariq Wazir was abducted from the Wana market a week ago by “unidentified persons”.

“Tariq Wazir should be recovered immediately,” he demanded.

Saeed urged the civil administration to fulfil its responsibilities to maintain peace and order in the area.

“The police system should be strengthened and its power and privileges should be increased.”

He said that no government representatives had yet made efforts to negotiate with the protesters, warning that if the authorities failed to fulfil their demands, another protest will be staged on November 20, Dawn reported.

Last month, thousands of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took to the streets to show their resolve against terror after a school van in Charbagh came under gunfire, leaving the driver dead and two children injured.

20221113-200804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hefazat leaders siphoned off donations for violence: B’desh Police

    Pakistan allows state-owned company to import 0.3 million tons of wheat...

    SL PM proposes selling off flag carrier

    Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran after media watchdog downgrades Pakistan