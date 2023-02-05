Two armed men have allegedly raped a girl in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint, an incident that has sent the nation into shock, local media reported.

The incident took place Thursday night when two armed men approached the victim at a park in F-9, who was there with her male colleague, according to an first information report (FIR), Geo News reported.

The gun-toting aggressors took the two to a nearby thicket at gunpoint and separated them, according to the FIR. The attackers beat the young woman up when she pleaded with them to let her go and even offered them money in exchange for her safety, the FIR reads, Geo News reported.

The victim, when she tried to raise her voice, was beaten and threatened by the attackers they would call their “friends” to join them. Her attempts to run away were also foiled by the attackers, the FIR stated.

As they were leaving into a nearby thicket, the alleged culprits returned “all our things and gave us Rs 1,000 to stay quiet” while also telling the victim that she should not be in the park at this time of the night, according to the FIR, Geo News reported.

The forensic checkup of the woman confirmed that marks consistent with sexual assault were found on the body of the 24-year-old victim.

As the news of the attack spread, people have taken to Twitter to express their shock and disgust at the attack in the country’s capital.

One user wrote: “News about a heinous incident in Islamabad. A girl is raped by two armed men inside F9 park who told her after rape not to go for walk after sunset. What country Pakistan has become? How armed men entered Park & why no staff caught them @ICT_Police? please find them & arrest them”, Geo News reported.

