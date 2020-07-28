Pak initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in Kupwara

Srinagar, July 29 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district using mortars, officials said.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation today along the LoC in Macchal and Gugaldhar Sector, Kupwara, in the afternoon hours by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response ensued,” the Army said.

This comes just a day after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the LoC in Poonch.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in the Kupwara district and to the south of Pir Panchal in Rajouri and Poonch.

