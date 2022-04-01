SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak Interior Minister again calls for early elections

NewsWire
0
6

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday urged the ‘responsible quarters’ to take the initiative and announce early elections to hold accountable those who ‘sold’ their votes, Express Tribune reported.

While addressing a ceremony held in Rawalpindi to confer upon the Waqar-un-Nisa College the status of a university, the minister added that Sunday would be an important day in Pakistan’s politics.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be defeated by elements who looted the country for decades, and have now united against his government,” he said, adding: “Even if the no-confidence motion is successful on Sunday, everyone is with Imran Khan. Rawalpindi does not like those who sell their votes.”

The minister reiterated that he is standing with the premier like a ‘rock’.

“Imran Khan will fight against these plunderers and looters,” the minister stressed.

Rasheed said he also wanted the Nullah Leh project to be inaugurated, “but I guess people didn’t want that”.

Announcing 264 jobs and Rs 300 million worth of funds for the university, Rasheed said that he did not know where he would be the day after tomorrow, but these jobs are to be given to the daughters of underprivileged families.

20220401-203205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Authorities in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan gear up to curb drug trafficking

    Action taken to keep displaced people safe on B’deshi island

    Islamabad police taunted as Jamia Hafsa hoists Taliban flag

    Taliban confirms no danger to embassies, foreign nationals in Kabul