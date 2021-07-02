The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday that the involvement of Pakistan in the recent drone attack at an Air Force Station in Jammu city cannot be ruled out.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a passing out parade at the police training school in Kathua, J&K ploce DGP Dilbag Singh said, “We have strong suspicion about the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba in this attack. And since LeT is run by Pakistan, the involvement of Pakistan cannot be ruled out.

“To what extent Pakistani agencies are involved in this attack would be known as the investigation gets along in this case”.

The DGP said the use of armed drones is a serious threat to the security system, adding that there is a need to have a relook at the security of vital persons and places.

The police chief also referred to the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and said, “They were planning to trigger an explosion at a crowded place with the objective of causing largest possible casualties.

“Luckily, we were able to intercept and capture the militant who gave certain leads following which we were able to recover the IED.”

The DGP said that it is premature to say whether there is a link between the recovery of the IED and the attack on the Air Force Station in Jammu.

“We are tying to confirm whether there is a link,” the DGP said.

Singh said it is very much possible that the drone had come from across the border, but other angles would also not be ruled out.

The drone attack at the Air Force Station in Jammu city occurred on June 27. The National Investigation Agency has taken over the investigation into the attack.

–IANS

