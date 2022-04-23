Three Pakistan Army soldiers were killed while responding to a cross border attack in Dewagar area of North Waziristan, military’s media wing Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) has said, the media reported.

The terrorists crossed the border from Afghanistan and opened fire on Pakistani troops who inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, Samaa TV reported.

Pakistan has condemned the use of Afghanistan’s territory for launching attacks in Pakistan. “We hope that the Afghan government will not allow such incidents to take place in the future,” said ISPR.

The Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, the statement added.

The cross border attacks in Pakistani troop on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have increased in recent days.

Last week, seven Pakistan soldiers were killed in a terrorists attack on a military convoy near the Pakistan and Afghanistan border in Isham are of North Waziristan.

On March 25, four soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists who tried to enter Pakistan by cutting the border fence in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

