The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, has reacted to “imprudent” comments made by politicians about Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the former DG-ISI who currently commands the XI Corps of the Pakistan Army also known as Peshawar Crops, Samaa TV reported.

The ISPR on Thursday issued a statement deploring the remarks by politicians without naming anyone.

The ISPR said that “the Peshawar Corps is an illustrious formation of Pakistan Army spearheading national war against terrorism for over two decades”.

“One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation,” it said.

The military’s media wing said that “imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about Corps Commander Peshawar are very inappropriate”.

“Such statements undermine the honour and morale of institution and its leadership. It is expected that the senior political leadership of country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan,” it said.

At least three Pakistani politicians have made remarks about Gen Faiz Hameed in the past few days.

Former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari at the end of his press conference in Karachi on Wednesday had said that Hameed had been “cornered” (khudday line laga dia) after being posted to lead the Peshawar Corps.

The PPP leader immediately realised his gaffe and clarified that it was an off-the-cuff remark.

On Thursday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was asked to comment on Khawaja Asif’s statement to which she had said that “a competent person, someone who has no blot on him, should become the chief of army staff”.

20220513-001601