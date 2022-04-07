The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations, Express Tribune reported.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, through which a large number of Sikh pilgrims travel from India to Pakistan to observe various religious festivals.

The statement from Pakistan’s High Commission on Thursday said that the issuance of pilgrimage visas was in line with the Pakistani government’s commitment to fully implement the bilateral protocol between the two countries.

Expressing his views on the auspicious occasion, Charge d’Affaires, Aftab Hasan Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling pilgrimage.

“Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims,” he added.

During the visit, the pilgrims would enter Pakistan on April 12, visit sites such as Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, before returning to India on April 21.

With the Baisakhi festival  the most popular spring harvest festival for Sikhs  a week away, the city administration has geared up to provide security and all the facilities to the pilgrims at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassababdal.

20220407-204004