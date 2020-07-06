Pak journos protest suspension of TV channel’s licence

Islamabad, July 6 (IANS) Pakistani journalists held a rally to protest against the suspension of transmission of private TV channel ’24, it was reported on Monday.

Rallying in front of the press club in Kandhkot city, Sindh province, the protesters on Sunday raised slogans against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and said they would not accept its action, reports Dawn news.

They demanded immediate restoration of the licence as well transmission of the channel.

The protest rally was led by Pir Bakhsh Bhangwar and Raja Gopi Chand, president and general secretary of the Kandhkot press club, respectively.

On Friday, Pemrasuspended with “immediate effect” the television channel’s licence for “illegal transmission of news and current affairs content”.

The channel was granted the licence to air entertainment content but instead it was “persistently illegally and unlawfully airing news and current affairs in continuous violation of Pemra laws”, it said in a statement.

Karachi Press Club President Mohammad Imtiaz Khan Faran, Secretary Arman Sabir and other office-holders and workers “strongly condemned” Pemra’s decision to suspend the licence and demanded its restoration.

–IANS

ksk/