Pakistan has launched a citizen’s guide to prevent gender-based violence.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said the citizen’s guide is established under the gender unit of the Ministry so that development projects can be considered and reviewed from the gender perspective as well, reports Xinhua news agency.

“If Pakistan is to be put on the path of rapid development, then we have to connect 100 percent of the population with the development process of the country,” Iqbal added.

Noting several projects for women under the development budget have been launched, the Minister added that 50 per cent of scholarship programs offered by the government are reserved for women.

He further highlighted that the Pakistani government is going to start an internship program soon in which equal opportunities will be provided to women and fresh graduate female students.

Similarly, the government is also starting the Innovation Fund Program, through which women entrepreneurs will be encouraged and provided funds to run their businesses so that they can become role models for other women, Iqbal added.

