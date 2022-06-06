A Pakistani LeT terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

“As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. One AK rifle, five magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

J&K Police had earlier tweeted that one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed, while two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist escaped from cordon and searches were on.

The encounter comes two days after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Nisar Khanday was killed in an encounter at Rishipora area in Anantnag district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

20220606-232810