SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak military brass to eradicate terrorism through ‘whole-of-the-system’ approach

NewsWire
The Pakistan army’s top brass has affirmed to eliminate terrorism, extremism and instability in the country by following a “whole-of-the-system” approach which was approved by the government.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi reviewed the domestic and regional environment including external and internal security challenges Pakistan confronts, Geo News reported.

The forum, under the chair of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, affirmed that the military leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and it “resolves to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan”.

It also reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to fully support national responses against internal and external threats.

Highlighting that the security forces are undertaking intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in areas along the western border, the forum emphasised that there was a need to adopt a “whole-of-the-nation and whole-of-the-government approach to eradicate the menace of terrorism on a long-term basis”.

The forum expressed its assurance to pursue the goals set by the National Security Committee (NSC) to turn the tide against terrorism through the coordinated application of all elements of national power, Geo News reported.

Speaking during the National Assembly session a day earlier, the COAS said that negotiations with militants in the past helped terrorists regroup in the country.

The army chief said the campaign will include representation not only from the security agencies but also from all departments of the government.

“This is not a new operation but a whole nation approach.”

20230415-130404

