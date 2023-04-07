A “hardcore militant” and founder of the banned terror group Baloch National Army (BNA) was captured by the Pakistan military, according to the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which described the detainee as a “high-value target” with suspected links to hostile intelligence agencies operating against the country.

“Gulzar Imam alias Shambay was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations,” Dawn news quoted the ISPR as saying in a statement on Friday.

The statement, however, did not disclose the exact location where the militant was apprehended.

The report of the apprehension of a wanted terrorist surfaces on the same day as a high-profile National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dawn reported.

According to the ISPR statement, Imam was apprehended in “a high profile and successful intelligence operation”.

The military said the captured terrorist was a hardcore militant, as well as the founder and leader of the banned BNA outfit, which was formed after the merger of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and the United Baloch Army (UBA).

It stated that the BNA had perpetrated numerous violent terrorist attacks in the country, including targeting the installations of law enforcement agencies in Panjgur and Noshki.

“Imam also remained as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in the BRA till 2018.”

The ISPR statement added that the apprehended militant was pivotal in creating the Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and served as its operational chief.

“His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on the record, while his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated.”

It further said the hostile agencies also tried to exploit the militant to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests, Dawn reported.

“The arrest of Gulzar Imam is a serious blow to the BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilise the hard-earned peace in Balochistan,” the statement added.

