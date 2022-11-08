SOUTH ASIA

Pak Minister challenges Imran to prove he received 4 bullet wounds

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has challenged former Prime Minister Imran Khan to prove that he received four bullet wounds during the assassination bid last week, saying that he will quit politics forever if he managed to do so.

Khan was shot at and injured on November 3 when a suspect, standing in front of the container carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and senior party leaders, showered a volley of bullets with an automatic pistol, The Express Tribune reported.

One person died in the incident, while several PTI leaders were injured.

Immediately after the shooting, Khan was taken to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Lahore.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the chief executive officer of the hospital, said that the PTI chief was hit by four bullets to his leg.

Rana Sanaullah however, said that the government is ready to be a part of the investigation of the attack on Imran.

He demanded that a fair medical check-up be performed on the former premier by an impartial medical board for investigation and verification on whether he received four bullet wounds or not, The Express Tribune reported.

The Interior Minister said that the army is a disciplined institute and no one can deviate from the official policy of the institution and if someone dares to do so, he or she will have to face the consequences.

Regarding the extension of the army chief, he said that the statement of DG ISPR is sufficient.

He said that the provincial government is instigating people to protest and the Punjab police are facilitating the protesters.

“Imran Khan took three names because he wants anarchy in the country,” said Rana Sanaullah, adding that using the judiciary and the Pakistan Army for politics is devastating for the country.

“PTI has wasted enough time and it is too late for long march, however, the government is ready to receive them and had completed all arrangements by November 4.”

