Pak Minister claims Imran is inviting martial law

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PTI chairman Imran Khan wanted martial law in the country which reflected his “fascist” and “autocratic” mindset.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said that innocent people were losing lives due to the “bloody march” of the former Prime Minister, “who is bent upon creating chaos and anarchy to satisfy his ego in achieving ulterior motives”, The Express Tribune reported.

She said that the “foreign-funded fitna (mischief)” had admitted that he was in pain for not getting an opportunity to appoint the new army chief but in fact, it was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s constitutional rights to make the appointment.

The “mark of disgrace” was clearly visible on his (Khan) face, she said, adding: “The people are fully aware that Imran Khan is a thief, dacoit, liar, incompetent and foreign-funded fitna… Imran’s conspiracies will not work.”

Aurangzeb asked why Khan had failed to produce a single piece of evidence against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a court of law to prove the false cases filed by the PTI government, The Express Tribune reported.

“If Rana Sanaullah is a murderer then why did your government arrest him on the fake charges of carrying drugs,” she said, adding where were the proofs and videos that his government claimed to have against the Interior Minister.

Aurangzeb said it was Khan’s government which allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to go abroad.

“Now, it is too late (to speak of that),” she added.

The Minister further said that during Khan’s rule, he used hollow slogans of accountability against opponents but at the same time offered a lifetime extension to the army chief in a bid to save his government’s failures.

20221103-110406

