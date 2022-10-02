SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak Minister says Imran a ‘misogynist who has no respect for women’

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday heavily censured PTI Chairman Imran Khan and called him out for “being a misogynist”, Geo News reported.

She added that PTI Vice President Maryam Nawaz was right about Imran Khan when she called him a misogynist. Her tweet came in response to a highly derogatory doctored image depicting Maryam and Khan, that PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari tweeted.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to even mention this sorry excuse for a human being who continues to stoop to new lows of misogyny,” she said, Geo News reported.

“Imran Khan has proven, time and again, that he is a misogynist who has no respect for women and that he considers them to be nothing more than objects to be abused and harassed,” she wrote.

“He has encouraged and inculcated this behaviour and mindset both in his party members and his followers,” the information minister continued.

“It is especially disappointing and sad to see female party members and followers of PTI not only condoning such behaviour but partaking in it and celebrating it too. This is extremely shameful and is a true reflection of how small a man IK really is.”

This isn’t the first time that the PTI chairman and his supporters have come under fire for propagating misogynist remarks.

Back in May, journalists, activists, and politicians had condemned Khan’s derogatory remarks against Maryam when he — referring to Maryam’s Sargodha rally on May 19 in which she continually berated him — said: “Someone had sent me the speech delivered by Maryam Nawaz in Sargodha yesterday. In that speech, she uttered my name with such passion that I would like to tell her: Maryam, please be careful, your husband may get upset because you were constantly repeating my name”, Geo News reported.

20221002-214802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Truth behind killing of Mirwaiz Farooq, defender of Kashmiriyat

    Hasina urges unvaccinated people to get inoculated

    China’s electric vehicle industry in tatters

    China-backed Pak being set up as challenger to India in auto...