Pak Minister warns of COVID-19 spread during Eid

Islamabad, July 26 (IANS) While over 86 per cent of COVID-19 patients have recovered in Pakistan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar asked people to follow social distancing and avoid visiting public places during Eid to avoid the spread of the virus.

While chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday, the Minister also directed relevant authorities to ensure implementation of safety measures at cattle markets so that the virus would not spread, reports Dawn news.

In Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, as many as 527 illegal sale points of animals have been sealed.

Over the past 24 hours, the country reported 1,317 cases and 40 deaths, taking the national tally of cases to 272,807 and death toll to 5,818.

Of the 272,807 people infected in the country since the onset of the outbreak, 236,596 have recovered, indicating that active cases have dropped to 30,393.

Umar while appreciating the current situation said Eidul Azha should be observed with simplicity so that the deadly virus would not spread.

“People should avoid going to public places and ensure social distancing during prayers and gatherings,” he said.

