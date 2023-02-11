SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak missions told to stop issuing visas to Afghan nationals after bogus visas detected in Sweden

NewsWire
0
0

A Pakistani mission in Europe has allegedly issued visas to 1,600 Afghans on bogus residence cards of Sweden, it was learnt on Saturday, media reports said.

According to initial information received, the visas were allegedly issued to 1,600 Afghans by Pakistan’s embassy in Sweden, Samaa TV reported.

In wake of the issue being noticed, the Foreign Office in Islamabad has ordered an immediate inquiry into the reports.

It has also asked all Pakistani missions abroad to stop issuing visas of any category to Afghan nationals/origin until further orders, Samaa TV reported.

The Pakistan Foreign Office has also asked for cancellation of visas granted to Afghans.

The Pakistan mission in Sweden, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not respond to Samaa TV’s requests for a comment.

20230211-211802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif meets party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London

    Sri Lanka expects Pak to ensure justice for citizen tortured to...

    I am not a liability to the Pakistan side: Shoaib Malik

    Chinese netizens term Intel apology as ‘weak’