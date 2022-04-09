SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak National Assembly session adjourned after ruckus

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday adjourned the session till later in the afternoon after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s response to opposition PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s demand for the vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court in a landmark judgement on Thursday declared the ruling of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri unconstitutional and directed that the voting should be held on the motion according to the agenda issued on April 3, reports The News International.

When the session started on Saturday morning, Qaiser said he would like the House to debate on the “foreign conspiracy”, triggering an angry response from the Opposition members.

At this, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif stood up and reminded the chair that he is duty-bound to follow the orders of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the crucial session of the NA, Qureshi said that his leader (Khan) is “disappointed” but will respect the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the speech of Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Minister said that tabling a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister is their constitutional right, adding that it is his duty to defend the premier.

“We intend to defend the no-confidence motion in a constitutional democratic manner,” said Qureshi.

20220409-121003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Great Kashmir firewall will prevent militant sympathisers from getting govt jobs:...

    Taliban decides to ban int’l media from airing in Afghanistan

    Dream of 1.3B for Olympic gold rides on Fouaad Mirza

    Kabul airport gates closed after deadly bombings, crowds cleared