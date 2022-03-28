SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak National Assembly to begin session with non-confidence motion on agenda

Pakistan National Assembly (NA) is set to meet on Monday after a two-day recess, with an opposition-moved no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan set to be tabled, Dawn reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday said the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if NA Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday, hinting that the government could further delay the process.

Under the rules, from the day the resolution is moved, it “shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days”.

Rashid’s remarks show that the government will take maximum time for putting the resolution to vote, whenever the Speaker allows its tabling.

On the other hand, the opposition parties have planned to hold a s protest inside and outside the NA if the Speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence motion.

After the decision of Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party to quit the ruling coalition, the number of treasury members has now reduced to 178 in the 342-member lower house of Parliament, whereas the opposition now enjoys the support of 163 MNAs.

The PML-Q, the Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan  the three major government allies having 17 MNAs  are yet to decide which side they are on.

These parties are still negotiating with both the government and opposition parties.

