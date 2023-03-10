INDIA

Pak national trying to intrude into India arrested in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector

NewsWire
0
0

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national while he was trying to intrude into India in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector, officials said.

“On the intervening night of March 9-10, a Pakistani intruder crossed the international border and entered India in the Tirath border outpost area,” a BSF officer said.

During questioning, he said he was a resident of Khyber district in Pakistan.

A day earlier, the BSF nabbed a Bangladeshi national from the Amritsar sector and another Pakistani national from the Gurdaspur sector while they were trying to enter India.

20230310-115402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global VC investment falls for 3rd straight quarter: Report

    Now indigenous people force US to ‘literally’ dig up its brutal...

    Sophie Devine quells retirement talks; happy with newcomers’ showing in CWG...

    Bypolls for 3 Parliamentary, 7 Assembly constituencies on June 23