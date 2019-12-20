Pak not to take part in anyone else’s war: Imran

Islamabad, Jan 10 (IANS) While offering mediation between the US and Iran again, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that Islamabad would not become part of anyone elses war but would try to resolve differences between warring states.

“Pakistan will not become a part of any war because we had committed mistakes in the past by taking part in the wars of others,” Dawn news quoted Khan as saying at an event on Thursday.

“Today I want to present my foreign policy that we are not going to repeat our mistakes of getting involved in others’ wars. Pakistan will become a country which will make peace among states,” he added.

He said Pakistan would try its best to resolve confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well as between Iran and the US.

“We will try to restore friendly ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia. I have also offered to US President Donald Trump that Pakistan is ready to mediate between Iran and the US to resolve differences between them.

“Nobody emerges victorious from wars… Now Pakistan will not fight wars but will bring countries together.”

Ever since tensions have heightened in the Middle East following the death of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone attack on January 3 in Baghdad, Pakistan has stood by it decision not to become party in the regional conflict.

Pakistan had on Sunday reaffirmed its resolve not to become a part of any conflict in the region and renewed its offer for mediating in the Middle East crisis, Dawn news reported.

The offer was formally conveyed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during the telephonic conversation with his counterparts from Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

While briefing the Senate on Monday, Qureshi again made it clear that Pakistan would not become party to the ongoing conflict, adding that Islamabad’s “soil will not be used against any other state”.

–IANS

ksk/