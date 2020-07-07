Pak opens first ventilators’ production facility

Islamabad, July 7 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the country’s first indigenous ventilators’ manufacturing facility.

“It is a landmark achievement for the country and I congratulate the entire team,” Dawn news quoted Khan as saying on Monday after inaugurating the ventilators factory at the National Radio and Telecommunications Corporation (NRTC) in Haripur.

He said the government’s focus would now be on reforming the health sector.

“Our approach in response to the pandemic and adopting smart lockdown while keeping the economy afloat has been widely acknowledged and now our focus will be on comprehensive health reforms.”

As of Tuesday, Pakistan has reported a total of 234,509 COVID-19 cases, with 4,839 deaths.

–IANS

ksk/