Pak oppn submits no-confidence motion against Speaker

A delegation of Pakistan’s opposition lawmakers submitted a no-trust motion against National Assembly Speaker (NA) Asad Qaiser, Geo News reported.

More than 100 opposition lawmakers have signed the no-confidence motion, including Ayaz Sadiq, Khursheed Shah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali.

“The resolution for removal from office of the Speaker, Mr Asad Qaiser under paragraph © of clause (7) of Article 53 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2077,” the document read.

Sharing the notification on his Twitter handle, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, “Surprise”, tagging both the Speaker and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in March, the opposition had decided to table no-confidence motions against Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri enraged with their “biased remarks”.

Informed sources had told Geo News that the draft of the no-trust motions against the NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker, signed by over 100 MNAs, had been sent to the opposition’s leadership.

As per the draft of the no-trust move, the NA Speaker and his Deputy have been accused of being biased.

It had said that the duo has violated the rules as they have not yet resigned from their party’s posts.

