The Central government has informed the Rajya Sabha that Pakistani pharmaceutical importers held back the payment of $430,000 of Indian exporters for pharmaceutical products exported to Pakistan from April to December 2021.

“As per available records, India has exported $203.68 million worth of pharmaceutical products to Pakistan from April to December 2021.

Some instances of non-payment of dues to Indian exporters of pharmaceutical products by Pakistani importers have been brought to our notice. As per the data available, the total amount of dues unpaid to Indian exporters is around $430,000,” Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday in a written reply in the Upper House.

Responding to the query of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who had had asked whether some pharmaceutical companies and suppliers supplied pharmaceutical items to Pakistan, and if they have not been paid for the goods exported to Pakistan, Jaishankar added that the matter of unpaid dues has been taken up with the relevant authorities in Pakistan through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and Pakistani authorities are yet to respond on the issue.

20220325-020206