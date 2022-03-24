INDIA

Pak pharma firms withhold payment of $430K of Indian exporters

By NewsWire
0
17

The Central government has informed the Rajya Sabha that Pakistani pharmaceutical importers held back the payment of $430,000 of Indian exporters for pharmaceutical products exported to Pakistan from April to December 2021.

“As per available records, India has exported $203.68 million worth of pharmaceutical products to Pakistan from April to December 2021.

Some instances of non-payment of dues to Indian exporters of pharmaceutical products by Pakistani importers have been brought to our notice. As per the data available, the total amount of dues unpaid to Indian exporters is around $430,000,” Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday in a written reply in the Upper House.

Responding to the query of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who had had asked whether some pharmaceutical companies and suppliers supplied pharmaceutical items to Pakistan, and if they have not been paid for the goods exported to Pakistan, Jaishankar added that the matter of unpaid dues has been taken up with the relevant authorities in Pakistan through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and Pakistani authorities are yet to respond on the issue.

20220325-020206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Part of UP in NCR to become fastest growing region soon

Tension in K’taka’s Shivamogga over Bajrang Dal activist’s murder

Hike tax on tobacco to reduce affordability and protect children: K’taka...

Assam Congress MLA held for ‘communally provocative’ remarks