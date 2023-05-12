SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak PM criticises judiciary for being biased towards Imran Khan

NewsWire
0
0

Reacting to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision ordering the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticised the judiciary for being biased towards Khan, local media reported.

“The judiciary has become an iron shield for Imran Khan,” the prime minister said, highlighting that the judiciary stands divided.

The prime minister, while addressing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, questioned the judiciary about the treatment given to other politicians in the country, Geo News reported.

The premier’s comments came a day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the release of Khan declaring his arrest on May 9 as “illegal”.

Khan, the former Prime Minister, was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers personnel  acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s warrant – in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“Politicians were sent to jail in fake cases. Did any court ever take its notice?” he asked, The News reported.

Commenting on the history of cases by the NAB, the premier said the anti-graft body has not spared anyone and has poisoned the entire country – from industries and educational establishments to religious institutions.

20230512-161805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Humour flows across the India-Pakistan Line of Control

    Several Afghan electricity projects halted due to funds suspension

    Pak violated ceasefire agreement 6 times after pact: Govt

    Pak-China border trade to resume after 3 yrs