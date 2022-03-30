SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak PM expresses sorrow over death of UN peacekeepers in Congo

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday night expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of six soldiers of the Pakistani army in a helicopter crash during a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), according to the Prime Minister’s Office of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to the services of the Pakistani armed forces for maintaining peace in the world, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PUMA helicopter crashed while undertaking a reconnaissance mission on Tuesday in DR Congo, claiming the lives of eight UN peacekeepers on board, including six Pakistani officers and soldiers.

Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security through active participation in various UN peacekeeping missions, the ISPR said in a statement.

“Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict-prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices,” the statement added.

