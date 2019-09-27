Pak PM receives grand welcome after arriving from UNGA

Islamabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Imran Khan received a grand welcome on Sunday after he returned to Islamabad from the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

A large number of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers gathered at the Islamabad International Airport to pay tribute to him after his speech delivered on Friday at the UNGA session in New York where he raised the issue of Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering at the airport, Khan expressed gratitude to the public as well as his wife Bushra Begum as he said: “I would first of all, like to thank the public, the way you prayed for me and the Kashmiris. I would also like to thank Bushra Begum for praying for me continuously.”

“Even if the world does not stand with Kashmir, Pakistan will always stand with them. We stand with them because we want to please Allah,” added Khan.

Pakistan Prime Minister further said: “You have to make sure to not be disappointed in times of hardship because the people of Kashmir are looking towards you. As long as they have us standing with them, they will continue their struggle and will attain freedom one day.”

