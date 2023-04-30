The record of an important discussion between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was leaked wherein the two, along with an assistant, were talking about Pakistan’s ties with the US, reports said on Sunday.

The record of the discussion on crucial foreign policy, which has been named ‘Discord Leaks’, also reveals the Premier’s conversation on the United Nations’ voting on the Ukraine and Russia conflict, Geo News reported, citing the Washington Post.

As per the leaked documents, Khar said that Pakistan should avoid appeasing the West and that the country’s desire to maintain a strategic partnership with the US would sacrifice the full benefits of its original strategic partnership with the long-term friendly nation China, Geo News reported.

“According to one of the leaked documents, Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, argued in March that her country can ‘no longer try to maintain a middle ground between China and the United States,” it cited the US paper as reporting.

During the discussion, an aide advised the Prime Minister that supporting the resolution could jeopardise Pakistan’s trade and energy deals with Russia and would give the impression of a change in Pakistan’s position.

The story by Washington Post, in which the record has been leaked, revolved around the declining support for the US on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“When the UN General Assembly voted February 23, Pakistan was among 32 countries that abstained,” it noted.

20230430-203006