Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided against retaining any foreign gifts, ordering that all the presents he received during his foreign visits to be permanently displayed at the PM House, a media report said.

“The premier does not wish to retain any of the gift items presented to him during his visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE from April 28 to 30, 2022,” according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Dawn reported.

“The Prime Minister desires that as a policy, all precious gifts should be taken on charge by the Toshakhana and consequently be permanently displayed at the PM House. The gifts would be displayed in secure display cabinets, equipped with alarm system, under the responsibility of the Toshakhana,” the notification read.

The notification stated that in the first phase, five such cabinets dedicated to each country, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey and China, will be prepared to showcase the gifts received from the respective countries, Dawn reported.

These would also include the presents Sharif received during his official visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The gifts included a pair of wristwatches (A. Lange & Sohne Datograph Flyback), pair of cufflinks (Chopard), one pen (Chopard), a ring (Chopard) and a rosary (Chopard).

The PM has directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements to display the gifts to acquaint the masses with the fraternal ties with the friendly countries, Dawn reported.

20220907-201606