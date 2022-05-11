Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, Geo News reported.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif and senior PML-N leaders are in London for the meeting with Nawaz Sharif in which some “big decisions” are likely to be made.

Some photos of their first meeting after Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Pinister last month were released on Wednesday, but no formal statement has been issued as to what was discussed.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif wanted to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a “big decision”, which is why he rejected the proposal to have an online meeting.

Speaking to the media in London on Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif said that he is looking forward to meeting Shehbaz Sharif and others accompanying him.

The Sources said that several federal ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Khurram Dastagir are accompanying Shehbaz Sharif on the trip, Geo News reported.

20220511-194003