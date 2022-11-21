The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday received a summary from the Defence Ministry regarding the appointment of a new army chief.

Five names are mentioned in the summary. The PMO, however, is yet to confirm the development, The Express Tribune reported.

On Sunday, a senior government official had dismissed speculations that there has been any civil-military deadlock over the key appointment.

“You will see the clear picture will emerge by Monday evening regarding the process of appointment,” the high-ranking official told The Express Tribune.

The new army chief will take charge on November 29 as the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire the same day after completing six years in office.

There has been extraordinary interest in the appointment of his successor as many believe former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long march is linked to the change of command in the army.

He has asked his supporters to gather in Rawalpindi on November 26, The Express Tribune reported.

There have been speculations that the government and the army may have locked horns over the new appointment.

One conjecture is that the army is not agreeing to the nominee of the government for the top slot.

