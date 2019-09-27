Pak PM’s RSS diatribe shows his hatred for India: Krishna Gopal

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal on Saturday thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for spreading the name of the right wing organisation in the world, and said that his diatribe against the group was a sign of his annoyance with India.

Gopal’s reaction came a day after Imran Khan in his address at UN General Assembly forum in New York launched an attack on the RSS calling it an organisation inspired by Hitler and Mussolini, and “Aryan” and Hindu supremacy.

In his address, Imran Khan asserted that the primary mission of the RSS was to revive the ancient culture and traditions of India and it will continue to work to achieve that target.

Clarifying that the RSS does not work in Pakistan and that its domain is “strictly” India, Gopal said his organisation does not have any relation with Imran Khan.

“The RSS neither has any relation with Imran Khan, nor has he ever talked to any Swayamsevak (member) of the organisation. Only he (Imran Khan) can answer why he is angry with the RSS,” said Gopal replying to a question at the Fifth Annual Vyaakhyaan Mala 2019.

“If he (Imran Khan) is angry with the RSS, it means he is angry with India. Now, the RSS and India have become synonyms. Even we wanted the world not to differentiate between the RSS and India, and Imran ‘Saheb’ has done it for us. We thank him for it,” said Gopal.

The RSS leader said Khan was helping spread the word about RSS’ work across the world.

“All the people in the world who do not support terrorism now know that RSS is against the menace. This is why Pakistan is raising objections to our organisation. But it is enough that we are getting so much honour without doing anything. We just pray to God that Imran does not stop raising his voice (for the RSS),” Gopal added.

–IANS

rak/rtp