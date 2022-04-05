SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak poll panel denies reports on inability to hold elections in three months

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday denied there being any truth in reports of it being unable to hold fresh elections within three months, Express Tribune reported.

According to the spokesperson of the ECP, the Commission has convened an emergency meeting on election preparations.

“There is no truth in the reports that the next general elections cannot be held in three months,” the spokesperson said, adding: “The Election Commission will fulfil its responsibility under the Constitution and the law. The meeting will review the preparation in the event of general elections.”

In a tweet, the Commission said, “It is necessary to clarify that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the polls.”

