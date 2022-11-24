Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday arrived at Zaman Park to reportedly meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and deposed prime minister Imran Khan after the latter said that the two would “work” together on the appointment of a new army chief, local media reported.

Footage of the president’s caravan arriving at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence was shared on social media by the PTI amid claims that the two would discuss the party’s plan of action ahead of the appointment for the army’s top seat, The Express Tribune reported.

In a tweet posted on the PTI’s official Twitter handle, the former premier stated that “after the summary is received, the president and I will work according to the Constitution”.

Earlier, the PTI chief had said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on the appointment of a new army chief as he was the party chief, The Express Tribune reported.

He asserted that if the prime minister can liaise with an “absconder” – a reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif – then the president can consult with him as he is the party chief.

“I am in contact with the president over the summary related to a key appointment. He will discuss everything with me. The prime minister goes to an absconder so I am a party head,” Imran Khan said in an interview on a private news channel.

“The president will absolutely discuss the matter with me,” he further said and added that he was not aware of who they will appoint but “the president and I have decided that we will play with this within the law and do whatever is in law and Constitution”.

The tweet came only minutes after news broke that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the next army chief and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), ending days of speculations.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a tweet where she stated that the summary has been sent to President Alvi, The Express Tribune reported.

