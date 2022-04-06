SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak Punjab Assembly sealed with barbed wires

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan Punjab Assembly was sealed on Wednesday, with barbed wires installed atop its boundary walls and the building’s main gate locked, amid confusion over the scheduling of a crucial session for the election of the province’s new chief minister, Dawn reported.

A large contingent of police has been deployed outside the Assembly, with personnel carrying batons and shields. Water cannons and Rescue 1122 vehicles have also been parked outside the Assembly premises.

The development coincides with the submission of a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, after he said the session for the Chief Minister’s election would take place on Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the provincial Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) denied the development.

Reacting to the sealing of the provincial Assembly, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari decried that the Deputy Speaker had been “locked out” of the Assembly on the day of voting for the Chief Minister’s election.

The PPP chief said in a tweet: “If it takes 30 seconds to pull off a coup, it should take 30 seconds to undo a coup. Justice delayed is justice denied. After last week’s constitutional breakdown in Islamabad, today Punjab deputy speaker was locked out of [the] assembly on [the] day of voting for CM. Barbered [sic] wire around people’s house.”

20220406-193603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hefazat sub-group ‘Manhazi’ members trained in Afghanistan

    Pak FM heads to NY to attend UNGA meeting on Gaza...

    Desperate Imran Khan compromises on Pakistan’s sovereign rights to get $4.2...

    CCP seeks to establish Xi Jinping as equal to Mao Zedong,...