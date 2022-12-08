INDIA

Pak Rangers capture BSF jawan who crossed border by mistake

Pakistani Rangers captured an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who accidentally crossed the border during patrolling.

The incident took place in Abohar sector of Punjab on Wednesday.

BSF said that the return of the jawan is awaited after talks with Pakistan.

According to BSF, the jawan accidentally crossed the border due to dense fog and was caught by the soldiers of Pakistan rangers.

This is the second incident in Abohar sector in the border areas of Punjab.

Last week, during Zero Line patrolling on the Indo-Pakistan International Border, a BSF jawan went towards Pakistan.

However, he was sent back on the same day after a flag meeting.

