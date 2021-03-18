Pakistan has received the second batch of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China.

The vaccines arrived on Wednesday and a handover ceremony held at the Noor Khan Air Base near Islamabad, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan thanked the Chinese government for once again providing the Covid-19 vaccine aid to Pakistan.

The newly-arrived Sinopharm vaccine doses are crucial to the further implementation of Pakistan’s vaccination drive, he said.

Sultan said that Pakistan is currently facing a third wave of the pandemic, and he urged the public to continue following restrictive measures including wearing a mask and keeping social distancing.

The first batch of the Sinopharm vaccines had arrived in Pakistan on February 1.

Pakistan officially launched its National Covid Immunization Program, with the frontline healthcare workers given the priority for inoculation.

On March 10, Pakistan began vaccinating its people aged 60 years and over in the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

–IANS

ksk/