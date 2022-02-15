WORLD

Pak refutes news of ISI chief meeting with Afghan Jihadi leaders in Turkey

By NewsWire
0
14

Pakistan has refuted the reports about its spying agency’s chief meeting with Afghan Jihadi leaders in Turkey.

According to a media report, the Pakistani embassy based in Kabul has denied the reports about meeting of the ISI chief with Afghan Jihadi leaders- Atta Muhammad Noor, Abdul Rashid Dustom, and Muhammad Muhaqiq- in Turkey.

Dubbing the news as “fake”, the embassy has said that “no Pakistani official has met with Afghan Jihadi leaders in Turkey”.

Earlier, it was claimed that Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, chief of ISI has met with a number of Afghan Jihadi leaders and has discussed the establishment of an “inclusive government” in Afghanistan.

This comes as officials of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have urged Afghan

politicians in exile to return to the country and “live peacefully”.

20220216-021802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.